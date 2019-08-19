AUBURN — It's a setback, but the fire Sunday at the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street won't hinder the National Park Service's historic preservation work.
Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, and Park Ranger Kim Szewczyk said Monday that the main fire damage was to the steeple. It has been confirmed that the fire started after lightning struck the steeple during a Sunday afternoon thunderstorm.
Historic preservationists with the National Park Service arrived in Auburn Monday to assess the damage. The preservationists, who will be at the site for the next two days, will inspect a beam holding the bell in the steeple. A fire investigator found charring on one side of the beam, according to Szewczyk.
"As long as the integrity is still there we don't have to worry about the bell falling," Szewczyk said.
There was some charring on the roof, but the fire didn't advance. The National Park Service credited Fred Ferris Sr., who lives on Parker Street and called 911 after seeing the fire, and the Auburn Fire Department for quickly extinguishing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to other parts of the structure.
The department remained at the scene for more than two hours to ensure the fire didn't reignite.
"They were very respectful of the sensitivity of the historic structure and staying afterwards for the fire watch, too, was very important," DeKoter said.
While historic preservationists assess the damage, the National Park Service will carefully dry out the church. The main concern is the state of historic fabric in the building. Szewczyk explained that if it dries out too quickly it could crack and delaminate.
Instead of using dehumidifers, a maintenance crew from the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls purchased industrial fans that will be placed in the basement. Preservationists removed plywood covering doors and windows to allow for a more natural drying process.
"It's the moisture in the air combined now with the moisture in the building that we have to monitor real closely to see what we have to do to dry this out," Szewczyk said.
Other than the damp fabric, there wasn't significant water damage from the firefighting operation. Szewczyk noted that some water pooled in the foyer and flowed down into the basement, but there wasn't a lot of standing water.
The fire isn't expected to affect the National Park Service's rehabilitation of the church and neighboring parsonage.
The Parker Street buildings are part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park formally established in 2017. The National Park Service paid $40,000 in December 2016 to acquire the church and parsonage, according to Cayuga County property records.
Tubman, an abolitionist, civil rights icon and women's rights advocate, raised money to help build the church — it was constructed in 1891 — and attended services there. When she died in 1913, her funeral was held at the church.
The church was designated as a national historic landmark in 2000. Nearly 20 years later, it's part of a national park.
The National Park Service is restoring the church and parsonage with the goal of having visitors tour the site in the future. The rehabilitation effort will take years, but there has been progress.
Frank Barrows, the project lead of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, told The Citizen in May that contractors are finishing improvements to the exterior of the parsonage. The project included painting the house, improvements to the back porch, rebuilding the chimneys, new roof shingles and siding.
The National Park Service is beginning its preservation work on the church. In July, the agency put out a public call for photos of the church. Researchers are seeking photos of the church to get more information about how it looked during Tubman's life and her 1913 funeral.
One part of the structure the National Park Service wants to learn more about is the steeple. They are unsure if the steeple is the original or if it was rebuilt after an apparent lightning strike in 1922 — nearly a century before a confirmed lightning strike damaged the spire.
DeKoter, whose first day as acting superintendent of the Tubman park was Monday, acknowledged that the fire is a setback for the agency's rehabilitation efforts. However, she said it was "good timing" because the interior work hasn't commenced.
"We can still work on the process of rehabilitating the structure and it gives us an opportunity to address the steeple and what the historic steeple looked like," she said.
DeKoter and Szewczyk agreed the situation could've been much worse. They reiterated their appreciation of the neighbors who called 911 and the fire department's quick response. Szewczyk thanked Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, the city's former fire chief, for notifying her there was a fire at the church.
Szewczyk also believes someone else helped ensure there was minimal damage to the historic structure.
"Harriet was watching over this church yesterday," she said.