The Cayuga County Legislature last week passed an emergency resolution to rehire the deputy director of its Department of Public Works on an interim basis, just a few weeks after he was fired by the department's director, who resigned shortly after.
On Thursday, Aug. 9, Cayuga County Department of Public Works Director David Gardner fired Deputy Director Carl Martel, before he resigned himself the following Tuesday.
The two men were hired last December to lead the DPW department, which was created in October to combine the county's highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments under one roof.
Last week, before a meeting of the Legislature's Ways and Means Committee, according to Committee Chair Patrick Mahunik, I-Auburn, an emergency resolution was approved to appoint Martel back as deputy director on an interim basis.
The text of the resolution said the appointment was necessary "due to the immediate need for administrative personnel in the Cayuga County Division of Highways" so that the division's work could continue as scheduled.
According to the Legislature's rules of order, emergency resolutions require the approval of the Chair of the Legislature, the Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, the chair of the responsible oversight committee — the Public Works Committee in this case — and the Minority Leader.
Legislature Chairman Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, declined to answer whether or not the county is still seeking an interim director for the department or why Martel was brought back, citing displeasure with recent editorials on The Citizen's opinion page.
Minority Leader Keith Batman, D-Springport, said Martel was appointed by emergency resolution as the DPW and its highway division needed immediate leadership.
As for whether the Legislature is planning to appoint an interim director, Batman said that had not yet been fully discussed, but that he thinks the Legislature will be looking to answer broader questions, like does the overall structure of the DPW still make sense, before taking action on the positions.
"I think that we need to take a step back, evaluate, re-evaluate what we're doing, and make a conscious decision about what's best for the county and that particular department, as opposed to reacting as we've too often done in the past," Batman said.
When Gardner's resignation was announced, Whitman at the time told The Citizen that Gardner had given a day's notice of his intent to fire Martel, and Whitman told him he felt legislators would not be comfortable with that decision.
When the DPW department's creation was approved in October it included only a director position. After Gardner and Martel both interviewed for that position, the hiring committee authorized then-County Administrator J. Justin Woods to change a highway division general supervision into the deputy directorship based on the strength of Martel's interview.