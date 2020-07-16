After rise in COVID-19 cases, Skaneateles leaders urge residents to take precautions

Skaneateles town and village leaders are reminding residents about the need for face coverings, social distancing and other precautions after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The town of Skaneateles posted a letter on its Facebook page Wednesday. In the joint letter from the town and village governments, residents are urged to "think beyond you and your family" and reminded to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing in public and avoid attending or organizing large social events.
The letter notes that the swim area at Clift Park was closed "due to unconfirmed possible exposure to COVID-19." Skaneateles Supervisor Janet Aaron told The Citizen that if lifeguards are available, the swim area will reopen on Friday.
But there have been other areas of concern. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Saturday that if people were at "The Cove" on Skaneateles Lake that they should get tested for COVID-19. He said there were two confirmed cases from July 4 and that the virus is present in "multiple social circles and many people are testing asymptomatic."
McMahon continued, "People need to understand this virus is still here, we need to physical distance and (wear) a mask when we cannot."
Onondaga County's data indicates that there are new cases in Skaneateles. According to the county's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the town, five of which are active.
Boating is a permitted activity, but large gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. In the letter from Skaneateles' elected leaders, they stated that "recent activities of some have had consequences that impact our community and in turn could also impact the reopening of schools." They also warned that it could affect the progress in the phased reopening process for businesses.
"We understand how hard it is," Aaron said. "But we look at the scientific data and it keeps coming back that wearing face masks can make a real difference. The only way to beat this virus is to protect ourselves and others and to do our part."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.