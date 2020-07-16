After rise in COVID-19 cases, Skaneateles leaders urge residents to take precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Skaneateles town and village leaders are reminding residents about the need for face coverings, social distancing and other precautions after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The town of Skaneateles posted a letter on its Facebook page Wednesday. In the joint letter from the town and village governments, residents are urged to "think beyond you and your family" and reminded to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing in public and avoid attending or organizing large social events.

The letter notes that the swim area at Clift Park was closed "due to unconfirmed possible exposure to COVID-19." Skaneateles Supervisor Janet Aaron told The Citizen that if lifeguards are available, the swim area will reopen on Friday.

But there have been other areas of concern. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Saturday that if people were at "The Cove" on Skaneateles Lake that they should get tested for COVID-19. He said there were two confirmed cases from July 4 and that the virus is present in "multiple social circles and many people are testing asymptomatic."