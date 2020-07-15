After state announces reopening guidelines, Auburn superintendent has unanswered questions

With the fall semester nearing, the Auburn Enlarged City School District superintendent expressed concern with gaps in the state's recently released guidelines on reopening schools amid the pandemic.
On July 13, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines for allowing people back in school buildings in September. Schools located in regions in phase four of reopening with a daily infection rate below 5% over a 14-day period will be able to open.
The state will announce in early August if schools in phase four regions can reopen. If a region's inflection rate exceeds 9% during a seven-day period after Aug. 1, schools will close. Schools are asked to create their own reopening plans through current health guidelines. Other guidance includes face coverings and social distancing with barriers or using gyms or other large areas for classes. Other guidelines include various cleaning standards, positive cases being reported to state and local health authorities and mandatory masks for students on buses. Districts' individual reopening plans need to be sent to the state for review by July 31.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said different pressing issues weren't addressed by the state.
"The guidance was what we expected. It was very generic, really doesn't tell you that much," he said. "We really want more guidance than what was put out there, because our main concern is getting the kids back in school safely."
Pirozzolo feels the regulations offer conflicting guidance on some issues. He said guidelines say students must wear face coverings when social distancing can't be done but they don't have to wear them during instruction, yet students will need to use face coverings and social distance on buses.
"It almost sounds like if you can't socially distance in a school setting," he said, "you definitely have to have a face mask on, but on a school bus you have your face mask on and you have to be socially distanced."
Transportation will be an major issue for Auburn and other districts. Pirozzolo said Auburn transports 2,500 students daily and with a bus with 66-child capacity, if people have to practice social distancing and wear a face mask, "we probably can only get 11 kids on those buses."
An obstacle is determining how many students can be in each classroom, with Auburn High School having around 25-30 students per class. Another issue is how students should be spread out during lunch time, because of social distancing and taking their masks off to eat.
Regarding the guidelines on daily temperature checks for students and staff, he expressed concern over the time to take every child's temperature, considering there are about 4,200 students. Even if the district enacted a hybrid reopening approach, utilizing a combination of in-person and distance learning with students coming in on alternating days, about 600 students would need to have their temperatures taken at Auburn High School daily. Pirozzolo said the district bought 20 non-contact thermometers. He also discussed worries regarding virus screenings where people are asked various health questions.
"How much time is that going to take and interfere with instructional time?" he said
The superintendent said the district won't know if students are coming back since facilities would close if an area's cases went over 9%. There is also the question of, if a student or staff member tests positive for the respiratory illness, whether that one school would close or every district building. Pirozzolo notes a child could have siblings at other schools and staff members travel to different buildings.
Pirozzolo said the district will need to work out many details in the next few weeks but ultimately, the plan will have to continually change.
"I know the (plan) needs to be done by the 31st, but realistically, the plans will change before we even get a chance to put anything into place," he said. "We've got to be able to adjust and monitor within the next month and a half before school starts and just make the changes necessary."
He plans to meet with faculty members to gain their input Thursday morning and sometime next week will meet with parents and community members at the high school auditorium. Social distancing, face masks and other health and safety guidelines must be adhered to.
Before the state guidelines came out, Pirozzolo said in a letter last week on the district's website that plans were being crafted the best they could until guidance was released. The three primary frameworks that districts, including Auburn were looking at, were a traditional reopening plan, a hybrid scenario and a virtual reopening plan with students continuing distance learning. A traditional reopening with students returning full time is "the ultimate goal," he said.
Pirozzolo said in the letter that administrators met to talk about the three reopening plans and how the district would work in guidelines they assumed would be mandated, such as social distancing, face masks and disinfection.
Anyone with questions and concerns or who wants to be a part of the district's reopening committee (made up of administrators, teachers, staff, parents and community members) should contact Pirozzolo's office at (315) 255-8835.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
