After state announces reopening guidelines, Auburn superintendent has unanswered questions

"The guidance was what we expected. It was very generic, really doesn't tell you that much," he said. "We really want more guidance than what was put out there, because our main concern is getting the kids back in school safely."

Pirozzolo feels the regulations offer conflicting guidance on some issues. He said guidelines say students must wear face coverings when social distancing can't be done but they don't have to wear them during instruction, yet students will need to use face coverings and social distance on buses.

"It almost sounds like if you can't socially distance in a school setting," he said, "you definitely have to have a face mask on, but on a school bus you have your face mask on and you have to be socially distanced."

Transportation will be an major issue for Auburn and other districts. Pirozzolo said Auburn transports 2,500 students daily and with a bus with 66-child capacity, if people have to practice social distancing and wear a face mask, "we probably can only get 11 kids on those buses."

An obstacle is determining how many students can be in each classroom, with Auburn High School having around 25-30 students per class. Another issue is how students should be spread out during lunch time, because of social distancing and taking their masks off to eat.