After Supreme Court ruling, Cayuga County officials urge residents to fill out census

Cayuga County officials are urging anyone who has not completed the 2020 U.S. Census to do so by Thursday, following a Supreme Court ruling this week that moved up the deadline for the count.
The top court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, overturning a lower court ruling that had extended the deadline until the end of October following a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end the count early. The new deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15.
The sudden shift in the deadline means local officials in charge of promoting census participation are now making a final push.
"I hope that the citizens of Cayuga County who have not filled out their 2020 Census do so by midnight tomorrow, Oct. 15," said Guy Cosentino chair of the Cayuga County Complete County Committee. “I urge everyone who has not participated to go online at 2020census.gov, call 1-844-330-2020 or go to city hall or your local school, town or village hall and ask for them to help you get online, if you don’t have internet access."
Cosentino stressed that filling out the census is a "non-intrusive" process and that privacy is protected. "You are asked only a couple of questions. Remember, the census is to get 'what is said, not who said it' – your information is confidential and private."
The ruling increased the chances of the Trump administration retaining control of the process that decides how many congressional seats each state gets — and by extension how much voting power each state has. Data is also used for a variety of federal funding programs.
The Supreme Court justices’ ruling came as the nation’s largest association of statisticians, and even the U.S. Census Bureau's own census takers and partners, have been raising questions about the quality of the data being gathered — numbers that are used to determine how much federal funding and how many congressional seats are allotted to states.
At issue was a request by the Trump administration that the Supreme Court suspend a lower court's order extending the 2020 census through the end of October following delays caused by the pandemic. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately to give the bureau time to meet a year-end deadline. Congress requires the bureau to turn in by Dec. 31 the figures used to decide the states' congressional seats — a process known as apportionment.
By sticking to the deadline, the Trump administration would end up controlling the numbers used for the apportionment, no matter who wins next month’s presidential election.
In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court’s decision “regrettable and disappointing,” and said the administration's actions “threaten to politically and financially exclude many in America’s most vulnerable communities from our democracy.”
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the high court's decision, saying “respondents will suffer substantial injury if the Bureau is permitted to sacrifice accuracy for expediency.”
Last month, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California sided with the plaintiffs and issued an injunction suspending a Sept. 30 deadline for finishing the 2020 census and a Dec. 31 deadline for submitting the apportionment numbers. That caused the deadlines to revert back to a previous Census Bureau plan that had field operations ending Oct. 31 and the reporting of apportionment figures at the end of April 2021.
When the Census Bureau, and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, picked an Oct. 5 end date, Koh struck that down too, accusing officials of “lurching from one hasty, unexplained plan to the next ... and undermining the credibility of the Census Bureau and the 2020 Census.”
An appellate court panel upheld Koh’s order allowing the census to continue through October but struck down the part that suspended the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in apportionment numbers. The panel of three appellate judges said that just because the year-end deadline is impossible to meet doesn’t mean the court should require the Census Bureau to miss it.
The plaintiffs said the ruling against them was not a total loss, as millions more people were counted during the extra two weeks.
“Every day has mattered, and the Supreme Court’s order staying the preliminary injunction does not erase the tremendous progress that has been made as a result of the district court’s rulings,” said Melissa Sherry, one of the attorneys for the coalition.
Besides deciding how many congressional seats each state gets, the census helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed each year.
“The unfortunate ruling by the United States Supreme Court yesterday to not let the federal effort to go until the end of October, as planned, to finish the census, will have a negative impact on those who have not responded," Cosentino said. "This is a very non-intrusive and simple process but it is critical that everyone be counted — billions are at stake, as well as making sure you are correctly represented in Washington and Albany."
Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr, a committee member who has served as a liaison between the local committee and the state, echoed Cosentino's comments.
"If you have not responded yet, the time is now," she said. "With needs on the rise due to COVID-19 and many projects planned or underway across the county, federal funding is more important than ever for the future of our community to continue developing our parks, building out critical infrastructure, educating our children and getting help to our most vulnerable residents."
