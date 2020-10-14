After Supreme Court ruling, Cayuga County officials urge residents to fill out census

Cayuga County officials are urging anyone who has not completed the 2020 U.S. Census to do so by Thursday, following a Supreme Court ruling this week that moved up the deadline for the count.

The top court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, overturning a lower court ruling that had extended the deadline until the end of October following a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end the count early. The new deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15.

The sudden shift in the deadline means local officials in charge of promoting census participation are now making a final push.

"I hope that the citizens of Cayuga County who have not filled out their 2020 Census do so by midnight tomorrow, Oct. 15," said Guy Cosentino chair of the Cayuga County Complete County Committee. “I urge everyone who has not participated to go online at 2020census.gov, call 1-844-330-2020 or go to city hall or your local school, town or village hall and ask for them to help you get online, if you don’t have internet access."

Cosentino stressed that filling out the census is a "non-intrusive" process and that privacy is protected. "You are asked only a couple of questions. Remember, the census is to get 'what is said, not who said it' – your information is confidential and private."