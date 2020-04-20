After surge in overdose deaths, Cayuga County officials encourage outreach

After Cayuga County's fourth drug-related death in eight days, local law enforcement and recovery advocates are urging the community to reach out on behalf of anyone they know who needs help with addiction during the coronavirus pandemic.
The death was reported in a joint news release issued Monday afternoon by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler, Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett and Joel Campagnola of Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
Speaking to The Citizen, Duckett said the four deaths appear to be heroin-related overdoses. Autopsies have not been conducted, but the circumstances were "pretty obvious" based on paraphernalia found at the scenes. The deaths put the county ahead of last year's pace, when the number of fatal overdoses in Cayuga County was 14, the first year-over-year decrease in several years.
Duckett believes the pandemic — and the need for people to isolate themselves in order to stop its spread — has contributed to the surge of overdose deaths. At East Hill Medical Center, where he is chief medical officer, there's been a rise in people seeking treatment for relapsing. That's largely happening because those people aren't able to be checked on by friends and family, attend group meetings, or receive most of the other face-to-face support that has kept their recovery on track, Duckett said.
"Being in isolation is the worst thing for someone in recovery," he said.
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
Duckett, along with Schenck, Butler and Campagnola, included a list of resources people can contact for help with their or a loved one's recovery. Duckett said all of them remain open during the pandemic, and have telehealth capability.
"We need to encourage people to get help and try to stop this," he said.
