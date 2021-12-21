After the holidays, trade your Christmas tree for a sapling in Cayuga County

Officials in Cayuga County are encouraging people with live Christmas trees to make sure they don't end up in the landfill after the holidays are over.

Cayuga Recycles is sponsoring the annual Trade-A-Tree program, in which people who bring in a “used” (real) Christmas tree will receive a certificate for a tree seedling to be picked up in the spring. Old trees will be chipped into mulch to be used on county projects, rather than taking up space in landfills. A White Spruce seedling will be given out to anyone who redeems their certificate on May 13, 2022, at the Annual Conservation District Spring Tree & Shrub Sale.

Trees must be free of decorations, tinsel, wraps or any other foreign objects and will be accepted at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, during the following hours:

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 29

• 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 30

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3 through 7

• 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 through 14

Cayuga Recycles is a program of the Cayuga County Planning Department, in conjunction with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County.

For more information, visit cayugaswcd.org or call the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District at (315) 252-4171, ext. 4.

