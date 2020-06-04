After village refuses to fly Pride flag, Skaneateles man plans protest

The flag would also mark a gesture of inclusion toward many more people, said Ford, who called himself an ally to the LGBTQIA community.

Those people include his friend Mason Drastal, a gay man and Skaneateles native who now lives in Portland, Oregon. Along with authoring the petition, Drastal is the founder of Skaneateles Pride, and the new organization will host the village's first Pride celebration on Saturday, June 20. The event will be online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, both Ford and Drastal called into the village board meeting to publicly comment on the village's refusal to fly the Pride flag. Ford said he was muted the first time he tried to comment, and hung up on the second time. The only thing the board said about the situation was that it had received emails concerning it.

"They spent more time talking about the bathroom under the Masonic temple than they did talking about the Pride flag," he said.