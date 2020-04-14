After workers test positive for COVID-19, Cayuga County farms take precautions

Fessenden explained that farms usually have 90% of the workforce they need on a normal day of operations. Ray Lockwood, president of the Cayuga County Farm Bureau and co-owner of Half Acre Dairy in Aurelius, echoed that farms lack additional help. If one or two workers are out sick, Lockwood said it would burden the rest of the workforce.

That's especially true for dairy farms. Dr. Richard Stup, an agriculture workforce specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, told The Citizen that with farms operating on narrow margins, they often do not have large staffs.

"When employees go down with a sickness or they need to be quarantined because they've had contact with someone who's infected, that can have a major impact on farms right away," Stup said.

While there is a large number of farmworkers who live and work locally, some come from other countries. There are different types of housing that could be available for these farmworkers, according to Stup. Houses could be divided into apartments, mobile homes could be provided or there could be barracks-style living quarters.

It will be challenging, Stup explained, if farmworkers contract the virus and needed to be isolated.

"They're just not set up for that," he said.