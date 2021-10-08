After zoning roadblock, Moravia food pantry finds home in former restaurant

"It was just never going to happen, realistically," Adams said of the pantry's move into the former school. "We gave it our best shot, but after a while you have to be realistic."

This spring, Adams learned that the Betty Blue closed last August after several years in business. The pantry felt the property was too expensive at first, but eventually decided to secure financing from the First National Bank of Groton and make the purchase. The limited availability of rental properties in Moravia influenced the decision, said Adams, who is a former real estate agent.

But the former restaurant has its perks, too. With about 30 parking spots, the pantry is able to serve the 40 or 50 families who depend on its aid each morning it's open, Adams said. Due to COVID-19, services are limited to drive-thru for now. What also makes serving those families easier is the building's walk-in cooler, where the pantry can store produce, milk and more safely until it's distributed.

The pantry would like to remove the bar from the building, Adams said, to get the most out of its square footage. But for now, she and the pantry are just happy to have an accommodating new home.

"We've done amazingly well," she said, "even as we were vagabonds."