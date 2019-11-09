{{featured_button_text}}

Multiple agencies responded to a car accident in Aurelius Friday.

The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident between two cars with injuries on the corner of Clark Street Road and Fingerlakes Mall Drive, the department said in a post on its Facebook page. Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said the call came in at 4:52 p.m.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and ambulances with AMR, TLC and Throop also responded. Additional details were not available Saturday morning.

