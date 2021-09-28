Agreement reached to preserve 470 undeveloped acres on Cayuga Lake

The cancellation of a land auction has cleared the way for hundreds of acres of Cayuga Lake shoreline property to be permanently protected.
New York State Electric & Gas recently reached an agreement with the state of New York to cancel a planned Oct. 11 auction to sell a property known as Bell Station to the highest bidder. The 470-acre property, located on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County, is the largest remaining stretch of unprotected private shoreline in the Finger Lakes.
Bell Station features wooded hillsides overlooking the lake, extensive fields, and several small streams with cascading waterfalls, the Finger Lakes Land Trust said in a news release, and acquisition of the site for conservation will greatly enhance public access to the east side of Cayuga Lake, which is 90% privately owned.
Shortly after the auction was announced in early September, the land trust said it urged the community to contact state officials, calling for its cancellation due to the risk of losing the property to development.
The land trust said it has been pursuing the conservation of property for a number of years in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which designated the land trust as its agent to pursue acquisition of the land.
The land trust said it now intends to work together with the DEC, the Town of Lansing, Tompkins County and other key stakeholders to acquire the land and create a public wildlife management area on the lakeshore portion of the property. The wildlife management area will be owned by the state and managed by the DEC for a variety of recreational uses including hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, hunting, and fishing. The organization is also exploring the feasibility of utilizing the easternmost portion of the property for solar energy production.
"I thank NYSEG for stepping up and being a good corporate citizen by willingly agreeing to cancel the land auction," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "Private development could have irreparably damaged this environmentally sensitive property, and if the auction proceeded, the opportunity to preserve the land for conservation and public access could have been lost forever."
"This is terrific news for the Finger Lakes,” land trust executive director Andy Zepp said in a statement. "All residents of the region and the state will benefit from the conservation of this special place."
More information can be found at fllt.org/savebellstation.