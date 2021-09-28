Agreement reached to preserve 470 undeveloped acres on Cayuga Lake

The cancellation of a land auction has cleared the way for hundreds of acres of Cayuga Lake shoreline property to be permanently protected.

New York State Electric & Gas recently reached an agreement with the state of New York to cancel a planned Oct. 11 auction to sell a property known as Bell Station to the highest bidder. The 470-acre property, located on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County, is the largest remaining stretch of unprotected private shoreline in the Finger Lakes.

Bell Station features wooded hillsides overlooking the lake, extensive fields, and several small streams with cascading waterfalls, the Finger Lakes Land Trust said in a news release, and acquisition of the site for conservation will greatly enhance public access to the east side of Cayuga Lake, which is 90% privately owned.

Shortly after the auction was announced in early September, the land trust said it urged the community to contact state officials, calling for its cancellation due to the risk of losing the property to development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The land trust said it has been pursuing the conservation of property for a number of years in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which designated the land trust as its agent to pursue acquisition of the land.