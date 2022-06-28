Ahead of Independence Day, New York state gives fireworks and sparkling device tips

New York state is offering safety tips for fireworks and sparkling devices before the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control urged people to use extra caution when handling sparkling devices, according to a news release. The state only lets a specific category of consumer fireworks called sparking devices be sold and used.

Citing the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the news release said around 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2020. Two-thirds of these estimated injuries occurred around Independence Day.

An 2020 Fireworks Annual Report from the safety commission from 2021 said most injuries by those using fireworks and sparkling devices are received from people ages 25-44, at 35%, and ages 15-24, at 25%. The most frequently reported injuries are hand and finger injuries, at 30%, head, face and ears injuries, with 22%, and eye injuries, at 15%.

“Summertime, and especially the Fourth of July, are times of celebration and togetherness, but when fireworks and sparkling devices are added to the party, it can lead to very serious injuries for those involved,” New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said in the news release. "The best way to stay safe this Fourth of July is to leave the fireworks to the professionals, but if you plan on using sparkling devices, please make sure you do so as safely as possible.”

If sparkling devices are legal to purchase in your county, the fire prevention office said, people are asked to follow safety tips such as only buying sparkling devices and novelty devices from New York state registered retailers and always following directions on the packaging. The office also noted that sparkling devices are for only outdoor use and not indoors, that eye protection and closed toe shoes should be worn and never light more than one device at a time.

The news release also gave tips such as never pointing a sparkling device tube toward anyone or any part of your body, never using sparkling devices while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, keeping them in a secure, dry and safe location when they aren't in use, always keeping an approved fire extinguisher close by and dousing malfunctioning and spent devices with water for at least 15 minutes before discarding to prevent a fire

The news release said legal ground-based or handheld sparking devices create "a shower of colored sparks or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke," adding those devices do not launch into the air. These devices are currently legal in all counties in New York state except for Albany, Bronx, Columbia, Kings, Nassau, the City of New York, Queens, Richmond, Orange (prohibited in the cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Schenectady, Suffolk and Westchester.

All other kinds of consumer fireworks, such as firecrackers, aerial devices, spinners, bottle rockets and Roman candles, are still illegal throughout the state.

"Sales of sparkling devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only occur from June 1 to July 5 and December 26 to January 1. Sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5 and December 26 to January 1," the news release said.

