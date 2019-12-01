AUBURN — By Sunday afternoon, a travel advisory and winter storm warning was in effect for all of Cayuga County.
But, for many people who went grocery shopping at the 1 Loop Road Wegmans in Auburn, there was no panic.
The National Weather Service projected that Cayuga County could get between 6 and 12 inches of snow between Sunday morning and 7 p.m. Monday, along with "heavy mixed precipitation."
By 12:40 p.m., NWS issued winter storm warnings for both northern and southern Cayuga County. The sheriff’s office also announced a travel advisory, urging motorists to use caution while driving.
Peggy Spano, who was buying some prepared meals and food for her son, said her trip to the store was motivated by the impending winter storm.
Wegmans employees were bustling to gather groceries for orders being placed on Instacart, an online service that allows people to have groceries delivered to them or collected at the store for pick up.
But another shopper, Patty Stoddard, wasn't fazed by the weather. "I just needed to go grocery shopping and this was a chance that I got to go," she said.
In the produce section, Lili Becktell was thinking ahead for meals she could make if she lost electricity — food like fruits, vegetables and prepared meats. She and her husband own an older house in Auburn.
"We typically don't do a storm shop because of situations like this," she said, gesturing to the rest of the busy store. "This is really busy. I had to dig around for a parking spot...People are a little like crazy-eyed," she said, laughing.
Becktell, a veterinary student at Cornell University, found out her Monday classes were cancelled only minutes earlier. It's the fourth time Cornell has cancelled classes for inclement weather in 26 years, according to the Cornell Daily Sun.
A number of colleges, including Wells College, Syracuse University, Ithaca College and SUNY Oswego, also cancelled Monday classes ahead of the storm.
Because of the road conditions in Auburn, Linda Webster decided not to go grocery shopping at multiple stores — as she normally does. "I'll get everything here, because we live about four blocks away," Webster said. "That's the beauty of Wegmans. It's a one-stop shop pretty much."
While Megan Blauvelt didn't think Wegmans was busier than any other Sunday, she did think the parking lot was "a little messy." She said, "People park crooked. No one can see the lines."
For Donna Robillard, Sunday is just the day she normally goes grocery shopping. "It's just the storm is making it a lot crazier," she said. Robillard said her commute to work in Syracuse tomorrow will be a "real nasty" ride, but it's a ride she won't have to make again after retiring on Monday.
"I buy what I normally buy. It doesn't faze me because I've lived here my whole life. If you live in upstate new York, you deal with snow," she said.