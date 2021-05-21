Air quality advisory covers all of Cayuga County

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New York on Friday.

The advisory runs from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. in the western New York, eastern Lake Ontario and central New York regions. Counties affected include the following: Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca, Monroe, Wayne, Jefferson, Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, southern Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Oneida, Ontario, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Yates counties, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

The joint agency advisory is issued when DEC meteorologists president pollution levels will exceed 100 on the state Air Quality Index. The agencies said summer-like heat is a major contributor to the advisory for Wednesday.

"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog," a press release said. "Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere."