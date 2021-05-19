Air quality advisory for parts of upstate NY includes northern Cayuga County

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality health advisory for the western New York and the eastern Lake Ontario regions due to high levels of ozone.

The advisory runs from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Counties affected include northern Cayuga, along with Monroe, Wayne, Oswego, Jefferson, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Niagara, and Orleans.

The joint agency advisory is issued when DEC meteorologists president pollution levels will exceed 100 on the state Air Quality Index. The agencies said summer-like heat is a major contributor to the advisory for Wednesday.

"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog," a press release said. "Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere."

In areas under an advisory, people should consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity, especially young children and those with respiratory diseases.

"Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor," the advisory said.

