Air quality advisory for Saturday includes northern Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An air quality advisory for Saturday includes a portion of Cayuga County.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health on Friday issued an air quality health advisory for parts of eastern Lake Ontario and western New York because of an expected increase in ozone pollution.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in northern Cayuga County in addition to Monroe, Wayne, Oswego, Jefferson and several counties in the western part of the state.

According to a news release, air quality health advisories are issued when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. Higher AQI values indicate a greater health concern.

The state said that summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the Northeast, and this surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.