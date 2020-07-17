Air quality advisory for Saturday includes northern Cayuga County

An air quality advisory for Saturday includes a portion of Cayuga County.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health on Friday issued an air quality health advisory for parts of eastern Lake Ontario and western New York because of an expected increase in ozone pollution.
The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in northern Cayuga County in addition to Monroe, Wayne, Oswego, Jefferson and several counties in the western part of the state.
According to a news release, air quality health advisories are issued when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. Higher AQI values indicate a greater health concern.
The state said that summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the Northeast, and this surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.
Young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and people with respiratory disease should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest, generally in the afternoon to early evening.
The DEC and DOH said New Yorkers can help reduce air pollution by using mass transit or carpooling instead of driving; conserving fuel and reducing exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips; turning off lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas; setting refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures; and installing energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.
Additional information on ozone is available on the DEC's website and the DOH's website.
