Aldi announces opening date of new Auburn location

Aldi has announced the date it will switch its Auburn location from the west side of the area to its busiest commercial strip.
The discount supermarket chain will open its new Grant Avenue location at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, it said in a news release. The store is located in the former A.C. Moore in Auburn Plaza.
Aldi's location at 1651 Clark St. in the town of Aurelius will close for good at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
"The new store is a bit larger, so we were able to improve the store layout and design to ensure we provide Auburn customers with the best ALDI shopping experience. It also features expanded refrigeration space for more fresh, healthy and convenient products," Aaron Sumida, Tully division vice president for Aldi, told The Citizen.
Store hours will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — and the Auburn location will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow the vulnerable to shop earlier in the day.
All 15 to 20 employees of the Aurelius location of Aldi will transfer to the new store, Aldi told The Citizen. The store is also hiring for a few open positions at careers.aldi.us.
The Aurelius location opened in the late '90s. The German family-owned chain includes more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, and 2,000 stores across 37 states in the U.S.
“One of the reasons ALDI is so successful is because we listen to our shoppers and have the ability to adapt,” Sumida said. “We decided to relocate the Auburn store so we can better serve the community. Auburn residents have been loyal Aldi customers for 23 years, and we can’t wait to show them the same Aldi they know and love but with a new store, allowing more space for their favorite products.”
The chain, which specializes in private label brands in order to offer quality products at low prices, ramped up its pickup options last year in response to COVID-19. It will begin offering contactless curbside pickup at the new Auburn location beginning Thursday, March 11. For more information, visit shop.aldi.us.
