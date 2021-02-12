Aldi announces opening date of new Auburn location

Aldi has announced the date it will switch its Auburn location from the west side of the area to its busiest commercial strip.

The discount supermarket chain will open its new Grant Avenue location at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, it said in a news release. The store is located in the former A.C. Moore in Auburn Plaza.

Aldi's location at 1651 Clark St. in the town of Aurelius will close for good at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"The new store is a bit larger, so we were able to improve the store layout and design to ensure we provide Auburn customers with the best ALDI shopping experience. It also features expanded refrigeration space for more fresh, healthy and convenient products," Aaron Sumida, Tully division vice president for Aldi, told The Citizen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Store hours will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — and the Auburn location will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow the vulnerable to shop earlier in the day.

All 15 to 20 employees of the Aurelius location of Aldi will transfer to the new store, Aldi told The Citizen. The store is also hiring for a few open positions at careers.aldi.us.