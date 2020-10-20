Aldi confirms move to Auburn Plaza

Michael Wachs can't help feeling like Auburn Plaza is coming full circle with the addition of discount supermarket chain Aldi.
The plaza had a supermarket, Acme, when it opened in 1959. It later added another, Chicago Market. But they've long been closed. And although the shopping center was able to fill their spaces, remaining at or near 100% occupancy, having a supermarket again still makes Auburn Plaza stronger, said Wachs, who has owned it since 1999 with Auburn Associates.
"In today's retailing environment, whatever it is you're selling, it's a battle for relevance. And one category of retailers that makes shopping centers relevant is a supermarket," he told The Citizen on Tuesday. "Those strip shopping centers that are leaders of the pack are always anchored by a first-in-class supermarket in the region. And Aldi is that."
Support Local Journalism
In a statement to The Citizen on Tuesday, Aldi Tully Division Vice President Aaron Sumida confirmed the chain's move to Auburn Plaza. The location will open in early 2021, replacing Aldi's location since 1996 at 1561 Clark St. in Aurelius, which the chain owns. All 15 to 20 employees there will transfer to the new store, Sumida said.
Wachs added that the new location will feature the chain's most current design prototype. Crews are now remodeling the plaza location, which was previously an A.C. Moore.
The German family-owned Aldi consists of more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, making it "one of the preeminent supermarket chains in America, if not the world," Wachs said.
"It is indeed a great privilege to be playing a small part in seeing them recommit themselves to Auburn and Cayuga County," he said. "We're just delighted to see this come to fruition."
Months after the closure of A.C. Moore in Auburn Plaza, discount grocery chain Aldi appears to be moving in.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.