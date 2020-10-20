Aldi confirms move to Auburn Plaza

Michael Wachs can't help feeling like Auburn Plaza is coming full circle with the addition of discount supermarket chain Aldi.

The plaza had a supermarket, Acme, when it opened in 1959. It later added another, Chicago Market. But they've long been closed. And although the shopping center was able to fill their spaces, remaining at or near 100% occupancy, having a supermarket again still makes Auburn Plaza stronger, said Wachs, who has owned it since 1999 with Auburn Associates.

"In today's retailing environment, whatever it is you're selling, it's a battle for relevance. And one category of retailers that makes shopping centers relevant is a supermarket," he told The Citizen on Tuesday. "Those strip shopping centers that are leaders of the pack are always anchored by a first-in-class supermarket in the region. And Aldi is that."

