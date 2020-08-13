Algae, but no toxins, found at Auburn water treatment plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department said that algae seen entering the water treatment facility in Auburn this week did not contain toxins.

Harmful algal blooms have been reported on Owasco Lake this summer, and the health department said that water operators on Monday noticed algae entering the water treatment facility. Samples of both the water entering the plant and the treated drinking water were sent in to test for toxins associated with HABs, and toxins were not detected in either the water entering the plant or the treated drinking water samples.

Auburn and the town of Owasco have two separate intake pipes located in different spots of Owasco Lake and are both operating carbon treatment systems at this time, the health department said.

The health department also reported no toxins were detected in samples at Owasco's treatment plant.

Operators at both plants routinely monitor for the presence of algae in the water entering the plant and will continue to do so. If the presence of algae is identified entering the treatment plant, samples of the water entering the plant and the treated drinking water will be collected to test for toxins associated with HABs.