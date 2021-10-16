Algae toxin threat appears to be diminishing for season in Cayuga County area

For the first time in about two months, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert had some encouraging news to report about harmful algal blooms finding their way into the city's water treatment plant.

At the start of his weekly update at the Auburn City Council meeting last week, Dygert reported that the testing of raw water entering the plant did not detect any HAB toxins, the first time for such a reading since mid-August.

"Hopefully we're out of blue-green algae and microcystin season for the remainder of this year," Dygert said.

HABs typically flourish in the region from July into October, and this year was no exception. Fortunately, in all cases in which pre-treated water entering plants showed detectable levels of microcystin in 2021, the treatment process successfully removed the toxins and the water remained safe for people to use.

At Auburn's treatment plant, according to the Cayuga County Department of Health, raw water testing detected microcystin 16 times in bi-weekly testing conducted between Aug. and Oct. 6. Those included readings as high as 8.37 micrograms/liter (Aug. 18) and 5.01 micrograms/liter (Sept. 7). No samples of treated water detected toxins.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency states 0.3 micrograms/liter over a 10-day period is the level at which treated drinking water should not be used by children 5 and younger, and 1.6 micrograms/liter is the threshold for people older than 5.

Auburn's treatment plant processes water for city residents as well as residents in several towns and villages outside the city limits, with more than half of Cayuga County's population served.

The town of Owasco has a separate water intake and treatment plant, and it also has seen several pre-treated samples test positive for microcystin this year, but the toxins were removed through their filtration process. The Owasco plant last had toxins in raw water on Sept. 22, when a reading of 0.49 micrograms/liter came back. That also was the highest raw water detection level for Owasco's plant this year.

Raw water has also tested positive at the intake gatehouses for Skaneateles Lake, which is the water supply for residents in Syracuse, Dewitt, the village and town of Skaneateles, the village and town of Elbridge and the village of Jordan. It's last positive test result came in at 0.31 micrograms/liter on Oct. 6, according to the Onondaga County Health Department. The highest reading for raw water coming from Skaneateles Lake was 0.61 micrograms/liter on Sept. 20.

While HABs appear to be dissipating at treatment plants, they have continued to be spotted this month in area lakes, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs tracker. As of Saturday afternoon, there had been 12 confirmed HABs in Cayuga, Owasco or Skaneateles Lakes in the past two weeks. Just two of those readings, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in Cayuga Lake, were classified as "widespread or lakewide" by the DEC. The rest were put into the "small localized" or "large localized" categories.

The DEC states the following about open water, widespread and lakewide blooms:

• Widespread or Lakewide: Bloom affects the entire waterbody, a large portion of the lake, or most to all of the shoreline.

• Open Water: Sample was collected near the center of the lake and may indicate that the bloom is widespread and conditions may be worse along shorelines or within recreational areas. Special precautions should be taken in situations when a Confirmed with High Toxins Bloom is reported with an Open Water extent because toxins are likely to be even higher in shoreline areas.

The Cayuga County Health Department has advised residents that it will notify and advise the public if toxins appear in treated water. It recommends storing 1 gallon of clean water for each person in the home and having a minimum of a three-day supply in case of a water emergency.

The blooms are also a health threat to people who recreate in the lake water.

Public health officials urge people to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.

Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.

People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.

