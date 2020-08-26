Algae toxins detected in samples did not enter Auburn's treated water supply

Samples of water entering Auburn's treatment plant this week contained low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms, but the toxins did not enter the treated drinking water supply.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday said that samples collected on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from raw (untreated) water entering the city's treatment plant from Owasco Lake revealed low levels of toxins but that the treatment system successfully removed them and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.
The health department said that "low levels" of toxins refer to such a small amount of toxins that the laboratory could detect them, but could not give a numeric value.
Auburn's plant treats drinking water to residents in the city, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga.
The Town of Owasco also uses Owasco Lake water for drinking water. Results from samples collected on Tuesday of both the untreated and treated drinking water at the Owasco treatment plant found no toxins in either sample.
The Auburn and Owasco treatment plants have two separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake. The health department said that both plants have been sampling and monitoring their drinking water for harmful algal blooms since early August and will continue to do so.
Confirmed HABs continue to proliferate on Owasco Lake, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's tracking map. As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 new blooms have been confirmed since Saturday, six of them classified as "large localized" and four as "small localized." Most are on or just off the lake's eastern shoreline, although there is one at the southern end of the lake on the west shoreline.
The Cayuga County Health Department advises residents to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
