Algae toxins detected in samples did not enter Auburn's treated water supply

Samples of water entering Auburn's treatment plant this week contained low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms, but the toxins did not enter the treated drinking water supply.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday said that samples collected on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from raw (untreated) water entering the city's treatment plant from Owasco Lake revealed low levels of toxins but that the treatment system successfully removed them and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.

The health department said that "low levels" of toxins refer to such a small amount of toxins that the laboratory could detect them, but could not give a numeric value.

Auburn's plant treats drinking water to residents in the city, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga.

The Town of Owasco also uses Owasco Lake water for drinking water. Results from samples collected on Tuesday of both the untreated and treated drinking water at the Owasco treatment plant found no toxins in either sample.