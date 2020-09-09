Algae toxins from Owasco Lake continue appearing at water treatment plants

As harmful algal blooms continue to proliferate, toxins are still being detected in the raw water entering the Auburn and Owasco treatment plants from Owasco Lake.
New water test results posted Wednesday by the Cayuga County Health Department showed measurable toxins from untreated samples taken Tuesday, but they were successfully removed during the filtration process.
The Auburn plant's raw water sample from Tuesday had a microcystin level of 0.23 micrograms/liter, while Owasco's measured at 0.38 micrograms/liter. A Sept. 3 raw water test in Auburn was recorded at 0.45 micrograms/liter.
Low levels of toxins in raw water samples have now been reported a combined eight times at the facilities since Aug. 25, but in all cases, treatment systems worked and drinking water samples were clean.
Auburn and Owasco have separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake. Owasco provides water to its residents and the Town of Fleming Water District 1. Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the city, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the Villages of Port Byron, Weedsport and Cayuga.
The health department has advised residents that it will notify and advise the public if toxins appear in treated water. It recommends storing 1 gallon of clean water for each person in the home and having a minimum of a three-day supply in case of a water emergency.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's tracking map, seven new blooms were confirmed in Owasco Lake last weekend, with five classified as "large localized" and two as "small localized." Most are on or just off the lake's eastern shoreline, although there is one at the southern end of the lake on the west shoreline.
The map also shows two newly confirmed blooms this week in Skaneateles Lake near the northern shore, both small localized.
The Cayuga County Health Department advises residents to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
The health department said that suspected HABs should be reported through the state Department of Environmental Conservation tracking map.
People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.
