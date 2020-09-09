Algae toxins from Owasco Lake continue appearing at water treatment plants

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's tracking map, seven new blooms were confirmed in Owasco Lake last weekend, with five classified as "large localized" and two as "small localized." Most are on or just off the lake's eastern shoreline, although there is one at the southern end of the lake on the west shoreline.

The map also shows two newly confirmed blooms this week in Skaneateles Lake near the northern shore, both small localized.

The Cayuga County Health Department advises residents to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.

Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.

The health department said that suspected HABs should be reported through the state Department of Environmental Conservation tracking map.

People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.

