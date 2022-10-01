All Catholic churches in Auburn area to remain open

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A year and a half after a committee recommended the closure of four Catholic churches in Auburn and northern Cayuga County, it appears they will remain open.

The fate of St. Alphonsus, St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in Auburn, and St. Joseph Church in Weedsport, was shared during a presentation Tuesday by the Revs. Frank Lioi and Stephen Karani to Bishop Salvatore Matano of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester.

The four churches were recommended for closure in April 2021 by a pastoral planning committee formed by the diocese. The diocese asked the committee to research the nine Catholic churches in the area and make closure recommendations due to their declining condition, priest scarcity, dwindling attendance and other considerations. The committee recommended that St. Hyacinth and St. Mary's churches in Auburn, Sacred Heart and St. Ann's churches in Owasco and St. Patrick's Church in Cato remain open.

The prospect of the four churches closing prompted an outcry, however, culminating in public meetings in Auburn where parishioners shared their concerns with Matano. Shortly afterward, the bishop announced that no churches would close. Instead, he asked parishioners in August 2021 to spend the next year making "concrete efforts (to) divest themselves of unnecessary properties and to utilize only those facilities needed to serve the religious, pastoral and spiritual needs of the faithful."

Those efforts were the subject of Lioi and Karani's presentation to Matano and the diocese's Presbyteral Council Tuesday.

While all nine churches will remain open, several diocese properties are being sold or repurposed, according to a summary of the presentation shared with The Citizen. Those listed for sale include the rectories at St. Joseph and St. Alphonsus, and the former schools at St. Alphonsus (most recently St. Joseph School) and Holy Family. St. John's Church in Port Byron, which closed in June 2020, has been sold, the priests also noted. The Canal Society of New York State has turned it into the Samuel Center for Canal History.

Diocese properties being repurposed include the school and gym at St. Hyacinth, which are used by new Catholic school St. Albert the Great Academy. The church's rectory is sometimes used by Dominican Sisters from Nashville who consult with St. Albert and Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, as well as other guests. At St. Francis of Assisi, the rectory is now used as parish offices, and the church's Nacca Hall has been upgraded for parish events and meetings.

The rectory at St. Mary's will no longer have offices, Lioi and Karani said, and remain solely a residence for priests. Schrader Hall at the downtown Auburn church will be used for parish events and meetings, as will the recently repainted parish halls at St. Patrick's and St. Joseph. At Holy Family, the rectory will continue to house priests and provide a small gathering space. An architectural firm has also been contracted to document the condition of the North Street church, whose roof and exterior need repair.

Sacred Heart Church, and its rectory and school, will remain as is. The latter is used as office space by the diocese's regional finance director.

Matano thanked Lioi and Karani for their presentation.

"This same exercise should be ongoing for all our diocesan parishes," he told the council, "so as to be faithful and prudent stewards of the temporal goods of the church."