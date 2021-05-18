All Cayuga County-area school budgets pass

Voters in the Weedsport Central School District approved a $7.6 million capital project in addition to the district's $20 million budget Tuesday night.

The capital improvement project passed by a vote of 319-165, and the budget passed 372-113.

The school district said the capital improvement project will address aging infrastructure at both schools, enhance the district’s performing arts program with auditorium upgrades, and overhaul the athletic complex.

“As we look ahead to next school year, we feel this budget sets up our students and staff for successful daily, in-person learning,” said Superintendent Shaun O’Connor in a statement. “We are so thankful for the support of the Weedsport community, and we look forward to completing these needed-upgrades to ensure our students can make the most of their education."

Wendy Bannister was elected to a five-year term on the board of education.

In the Cato-Meridian Central School District, voters approved a $22 million budget 123-41, and the purchase of of school buses 130-34. The budget reflects a spending increase of 7.49% with no tax levy increase.

Jenny Kyle (145) and Michael Lees (138) were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of education.