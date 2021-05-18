All Cayuga County-area school budgets, propositions pass

Voters in the Weedsport Central School District approved a $7.6 million capital project in addition to the district's $20 million budget Tuesday night.
The capital improvement project passed by a vote of 319-165, and the budget passed 372-113.
The school district said the capital improvement project will address aging infrastructure at both schools, enhance the district’s performing arts program with auditorium upgrades, and overhaul the athletic complex.
“As we look ahead to next school year, we feel this budget sets up our students and staff for successful daily, in-person learning,” said Superintendent Shaun O’Connor in a statement. “We are so thankful for the support of the Weedsport community, and we look forward to completing these needed-upgrades to ensure our students can make the most of their education."
Wendy Bannister was elected to a five-year term on the board of education.
In the Cato-Meridian Central School District, voters approved a $22 million budget 123-41, and the purchase of of school buses 130-34. The budget reflects a spending increase of 7.49% with no tax levy increase.
Jenny Kyle (145) and Michael Lees (138) were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of education.
Voters in the Jordan-Elbridge school district approved a $33.8 million spending plan by a vote of 214-41. The budget increases 7.72% spending increase but does not raise taxes. Annette Gustafson (204) and William Yard (223) were elected to three-years terms on the school board.
Superintendent James Froio said in a statement Tuesday night that the approved budget carries a 0% tax levy increase for the third year in a row, and the fifth time in six years.
“Following a challenging year, we are excited to be able to restore all student programming to where it was before the pandemic began,” he said.
In the Moravia Central School District, Neil Stevens (281 votes) and Jennifer Bilinski (217) were elected to the school board. Mary Owen received 202 votes and Leigh Hess received 162. The district's $25 million budget, with a spending increase of 3.73 percent and a tax levy increase of 2.45%, passed by a vote of 307-128. A proposition to purchase three school buses for a for a maximum cost of $354,000 passed 332-128.
Port Byron Central School District voters approved the district budget and funding for the Port Byron Library.
The $22.7 million budget reflects a spending increase of 1.96 percent with no increase in the tax levy. The budget passed by a vote of 175-70. Voters approved an annual tax of $3,000, in addition to the current library appropriation of $95,147, for a for a total of $98,147.
Melinda Quanbeck (202) and Joe Verdi (198) were elected to three-year terms on the board of education.
In the Southern Cayuga Central School District, the $18 million district budget passed 205-36. The budget will not raises taxes. It increases spending 1.75 percent for the current year.
A proposition to purchase a school bus passed 205-36. A proposition to purchase a wheelchair bus and minivan were approved 207-31.
Two three-year seats on the board of education were filled by Kelsey Rossbach (226) and David Harvatine (206).
Voters in the Union Springs school district passed the district's budget proposal 278-30. The $19 million spending plans keeps taxes flat while raising spending 5.78%.
A proposition to establish a 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $900,000 for school buses passed 276-28. An increase in funding for Springport Free Library passed 261-46.
Michael S. Parker (257), Carol Quill (255) and Jeffrey Culver (259) were elected to the school board
In a competitive race for school board, five people ran for three, three-year seats on the school board in the Skaneateles school district.
Amanda Nugent receieved 867 votes; incumbent board member Kerry Brogan had 682; incumbent Michael Kell had 683; Rob Bennett got 678 votes; and Joe Goethe 662.
The district's $35.9 million budget, with a spending increase of +5.53% and a tax levy increase of 1.78% passed, and voters approved spending $476,000 on student transport vehicles.