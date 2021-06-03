 Skip to main content
All four acres scorched in brush fire in Sterling
CAYUGA COUNTY

All four acres scorched in brush fire in Sterling

Four acres of land were burned in Sterling Wednesday after property owners were clearing a field.

The call for the large brush fire at 15273 Center Road came in around 2:11 p.m., Fair Haven Fire Department President David James said Thursday afternoon. The fire was caused as the property owners were clearing a field, James said. He added that every acre of the field was burned.

The Fair Haven department was at the scene for around five hours. Departments from Red Creek, Hannibal, the town of Oswego and Granby Center also were at the scene along with Cayuga County coordinators, county 911 dispatchers said on Wednesday. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air 1 helicopter assisted by dropping water on the blaze.

The Oswego department said in a post on its Facebook page that it responded to a request for mutual aid at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"We set up a drafting operation from a local pond and in coordination with Hannibal's tanker worked 4 hose lines on the fire. All units were back in service at 7:45 p.m," the Oswego department said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

