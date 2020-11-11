'All the sacrifices': Veterans honored at memorial in Owasco

Other tributes to veterans at the park include a wooden structure made as an Eagle Scout project around 15-20 years ago. Wagner said the town wants to put up additional tributes in the future. It's important to him that the town creates different ways to honor veterans, he said, noting that his father, Ed Wagner Sr., served during the Korean War.

"Not being a veteran myself and knowing what sacrifices they put themselves through, and growing up during the Vietnam War and knowing that the veterans back then did not get their due recognition, I feel an obligation to honor the veterans for all the sacrifices that they did and they have done," Wagner said.

Curtis, who served in the U.S. Navy, told the crowd he's happy Nucor could help with the event. He noted that all of his children who have come of age have served in the military, and his stepson Sgt. Ward M. Johnson IV died while serving as a Marine. Curtis said he believed "we have an obligation to take care of" veterans.

After the ceremony, Sharon Hanes said she was happy the event was held. She said her grandson Daniel Kato is in the Owasco Scouts, and she emphasizes the importance of the American flag and American history to him. She also said her brother Stephen Conboy, a Marine, died 16 years ago.

The ceremony, Haynes said, "restores your faith in our country."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.