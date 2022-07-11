Almost 200 NYSEG customers in Sennett without natural gas service

Approximately 200 NYSEG customers in the town of Sennett have had their natural gas service interrupted.

The utility company is making emergency repairs to the delivery system, according to a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

NYSEG said, "gas operations crews will work throughout the overnight hours to make safe the situation, repair damage to its infrastructure and complete necessary pressure checks of the system."

Crews have already begun disconnecting natural gas service to impacted customers to complete the necessary repairs. To restore service once repairs are complete, crews will have to access each customers’ home to safely re-light customer appliances.

Restorations are expected to be completed within 24 hours, with the exception of customers who are not home to allow access to appliances. Those customers are encouraged to call 800.572.1121 to schedule a time for NYSEG personnel to restore service.

The company said it recognizes the inconvenience caused by the outage. NYSEG will provide updates on its website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers can also sign up for outage alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.