More than 400 residences in northern Cayuga County without power after storm

A line of thunderstorms that came through the area late Monday afternoon knocked out power to over 400 residences in northern Cayuga County.

According to NYSEG and RG&E, 409 residences in the town of Conquest, seven in the town of Montezuma, 32 in the town of Cato and one each in the towns of Sennett and Aurelius lost electricity.

In Conquest, more than 360 of the residences were in the Port Byron area.

As of 6:45 p.m. NYSEG and RG&E crews were working on restoring power but there was no estimate of when it would be back on.

This story may be updated later.

