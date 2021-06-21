 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 400 residences in northern Cayuga County without power after storm
alert
SEVERE WEATHER

More than 400 residences in northern Cayuga County without power after storm

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NYSEG logo
Provided

A line of thunderstorms that came through the area late Monday afternoon knocked out power to over 400 residences in northern Cayuga County.

According to NYSEG and RG&E, 409 residences in the town of Conquest, seven in the town of Montezuma, 32 in the town of Cato and one each in the towns of Sennett and Aurelius lost electricity.

In Conquest, more than 360 of the residences were in the Port Byron area.

As of 6:45 p.m. NYSEG and RG&E crews were working on restoring power but there was no estimate of when it would be back on.

This story may be updated later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News