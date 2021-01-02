'Always there': Auburn woman retires as school crossing guard after over 50 years

Griffin took the job originally to support her five children. She took her son Timothy to work with her before he reached school-age; he would wait in her car. She performed other duties for the APD over the years, but being a crossing guard was her primary role.

"I liked my job, and it gave me something to do," she said.

Throughout her time as a guard, Griffin learned the first names of the children, some of their parents names and what their parents' cars looked like. She would get to know the children. She also would buy mittens for the children who needed them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You blew their noses, you put on their boots, I gave them mittens — I don't know, you just enjoyed the children themselves," she said.

Over the years, people she first met when they were children would later introduce their children to her.

Noting how people would often rush their cars toward her intersection before stopping, she talked about being protective of the children.

These past few months are the longest she has gone without working as a crossing guard, something she is getting used to.