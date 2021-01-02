'Always there': Auburn woman retires as school crossing guard after over 50 years

For decades, Barbara Griffin was a constant presence at the intersection of Genesee and Gaylord streets in Auburn, protecting generations of children as a crossing guard in Auburn.
Griffin, 85, served for over 50 years with the Auburn Police Department as a crossing guard. She officially retired from the role Dec. 1, though her last days on the street happened in March, before Auburn schools and all Cayuga County-area districts closed buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Falling and breaking her arm earlier this year sped up her decision to retire, she said, though the outbreak also contributed to her choice.
The bulk of her time was spent at Genesee and Gaylord, she said, where she was a guard watching over the crossing children at the the school last known as St. Joseph School, but before that had been St. Alphonsus School and later Blessed Trinity School. St. Joseph School shuttered in June. When she started, she was at the corner of Washington and Perrine streets — near Casey Park Elementary School and the SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School, the latter of which was closed in 2013 before the building became home for the St. Albert the Great Academy, which opened in September. She was there for five years before switching over to St. Alphonsus, where her children attended school.
Griffin took the job originally to support her five children. She took her son Timothy to work with her before he reached school-age; he would wait in her car. She performed other duties for the APD over the years, but being a crossing guard was her primary role.
"I liked my job, and it gave me something to do," she said.
Throughout her time as a guard, Griffin learned the first names of the children, some of their parents names and what their parents' cars looked like. She would get to know the children. She also would buy mittens for the children who needed them.
"You blew their noses, you put on their boots, I gave them mittens — I don't know, you just enjoyed the children themselves," she said.
Over the years, people she first met when they were children would later introduce their children to her.
Noting how people would often rush their cars toward her intersection before stopping, she talked about being protective of the children.
These past few months are the longest she has gone without working as a crossing guard, something she is getting used to.
Sgt. Greg Gilfus of the Auburn Police Department, who oversees crossing guards as the city traffic coordinator for nearly 11 years, said Griffin has been the ideal employee. He praised Griffin's ability, saying he never had any concerns about her performance.
"She hardly ever took any time off, she showed up to work, did what she was always asked to do, she always did it, was very reliable and was just a really good employee. She was great with the kids," Gilfus said. "She's definitely the kind of crossing guard I would I want to cross with my children. She's that good of a crossing guard."
He added that Griffin's son Thomas recently started as a crossing guard. Gilfus said that due to the closure of St. Joseph School, Barbara was set to be a crossing guard for Seward Elementary School until she broke her arm.
Gilfus said Griffin will be missed: "Her dedication is unmatched. Whether the weather was zero or negative ten degrees out, she always showed up; the weather never prevented her coming to work and she was always out there — sun, rain, snow, ice, whatever, she was always there."
