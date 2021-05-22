'Amazing to see': Cayuga County food pantries helped by TomatoFest drive-thru

AURELIUS — John and Dora Exner said hearing Perform 4 Purpose play Saturday was the first time they've heard live music in this area in a while.
The couple and others listened to the musicians at the TomatoFest food drive at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius. TomatoFest holds events that support food pantries, and volunteers on Saturday retrieved donations of food and personal care items from people's cars in a drive-thru setting.
Drive-thrus like this have been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of larger events TomatoFest would traditionally put on, and the Exners said they have been coming out to TomatoFest activities for years.
"I think, obviously, this is a great cause," Dora said.
While the crowd heard hits by artists such as The Doors and John Mayer by Perform 4 Purpose, people could also buy pizza frittes made by the Cayuga County Cultural Italian American Organization.
Gilda Brower, who has been involved with TomatoFest for years, said Saturday's donations hadn't reached the heights of around 8,000 donations amassed at a food drive last May while Cayuga County was dealing heavily with the pandemic, but she was glad people were donating all the same, since every item and monetary contribution helps 10 area food pantries.
Brower noted early Saturday afternoon that around 1,600 donations had been gathered through the event at that point. TomatoFest is currently hoping to hold a concert in September, Brower said, but what kind of event that actually turns out to be remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Brower was thrilled to see people contribute and help their fellow community members Saturday.
"It's amazing to see it happen. It makes you feel so great," she said. "We say, 'Thank you' to everyone, but then we get to turn around and it give it all to the pantries, and they're so grateful. And we're in touch with them, so we know what their need is."
The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office also helped out at the event, and Sheriff Brian Schenck chatted with visitors and helped carry donations from vehicles.
"We think it's important to support these causes in our community, and if our efforts can help bring people out to donate food and support those that need our help in the community, then we're all about that." he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.