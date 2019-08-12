On Thursday, 25 candidates for American citizenship will take the Oath of Allegiance at Falcon Park in Auburn as part of an Auburn Doubledays pre-game celebration, the second such ceremony in Auburn this month.
In a ceremony ahead of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day in September, these new citizens will then be joined by Doubledays fans in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem before the 7 p.m. game starts.
In a press release, the team said it's the first New York professional baseball club to participate in such an event, and the first club in Minor League Baseball to commit to this year's national initiative led by federal courts. Several Major League Baseball clubs plan on-field naturalization ceremonies for Constitution Day on Sept. 17. The Doubledays season will be concluded by then.
"Auburn is home to some of the most influential people in American history," said Doubledays General Manager Adam Winslow in the news release. "To host a citizenship ceremony in Auburn, on a baseball field no less, is definitely the most American thing that you can do to celebrate the Constitution."
Last week, another group of 25 citizenship candidates took the Oath of Allegiance and became American citizens at the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, the first such ceremony at that property.