American Lung Association reports mixed progress on air pollution in New York state

A report by the American Lung Association shows mixed progress on air pollution in New York state, with Onondaga County maintaining a top ranking with regard to particle pollution and a decrease in the number of high ozone days.
While many counties, including Cayuga, do not collect data for the benchmarks used in the ALA's "State of the Air" report, all major metro areas in the state, including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany all recorded worsened year-round particle pollution, while recording fewer unhealthy days for ozone pollution.
The report shows that no county in New York received a worsened grade for ozone. Onondaga County's grade for ozone improved from B from C, and its grade for particle pollution remained an A.
Only the Bronx, New York County, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester maintained failing grades, despite a slightly improved number of unhealthy days. Suffolk County remained the worst county for ozone in the state with 26 unhealthy days.
The ALA said that the Elmira-Corning metro area is one of only two cities nationwide listed as a cleanest city for all three pollutants: ozone, short-term and year-round particle pollution. Particle pollution and ozone are two of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution.
“Not only did this year’s report show worsened year-round particle pollution for several metro areas, but it reinforced what we already know: that people of color are significantly more likely to breathe polluted air," American Lung Association Director for Advocacy in New York Trevor Summerfield siad in a news release. "Our elected officials must take bold action now recognizing climate change, and its impact on worsened air pollution, as a serious public health concern.”
The ALA said that the Environmental Protection Agency and individual states decide where to place air quality monitors, and that only about 1/3 of counties nationwide have a monitor for ozone or particle pollution. The ALA reports on data gathered from monitors in about 900 counties throughout the United States, out of 3,142 counties (or similar jurisdictions).
"Despite not having a monitor, we know that air pollution doesn’t stop at the county line and not knowing what the air pollution level is, doesn’t mean we may not have a problem," the group said in a statement. "We continue to call on Congress and the EPA to increase funding for the air quality monitoring so that all New Yorkers can have information about the air they breathe."
The Lung Association’s annual air quality “report card” tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthful levels of particle pollution (also known as soot) and ozone (smog) over a three-year period – this year’s report covers 2017-2019. See the full report at lung.org/sota.