American Lung Association reports mixed progress on air pollution in New York state

A report by the American Lung Association shows mixed progress on air pollution in New York state, with Onondaga County maintaining a top ranking with regard to particle pollution and a decrease in the number of high ozone days.

While many counties, including Cayuga, do not collect data for the benchmarks used in the ALA's "State of the Air" report, all major metro areas in the state, including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany all recorded worsened year-round particle pollution, while recording fewer unhealthy days for ozone pollution.

The report shows that no county in New York received a worsened grade for ozone. Onondaga County's grade for ozone improved from B from C, and its grade for particle pollution remained an A.

Only the Bronx, New York County, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester maintained failing grades, despite a slightly improved number of unhealthy days. Suffolk County remained the worst county for ozone in the state with 26 unhealthy days.

The ALA said that the Elmira-Corning metro area is one of only two cities nationwide listed as a cleanest city for all three pollutants: ozone, short-term and year-round particle pollution. Particle pollution and ozone are two of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution.