'American Pickers' seeks leads in New York ahead of return

History Channel documentary series "American Pickers" will return to New York in August, and its producers are looking for leads on hidden treasures.

The long-running series follows antique pickers as they search for sizable, unique collections and learn the stories behind them in hopes of recycling and rescuing forgotten and historically significant objects.

The series cast and crew follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Anyone with tips on antique collections can send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection, with photos, to americanpickers@cineflix.com or facebook.com/gotapick, or call (646) 493-2184.

