American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' amid coronavirus outbreak

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
As the coronavirus pandemic has grown in the United States, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools. According to a news release, the cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations, as more than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.
In the Eastern New York Region, 23 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 674 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need, and the Red Cross is encouraging healthy people to donate blood. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling (800) RED-CROSS.
The Red Cross said it has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for our donors and staff, including:
• Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
• Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
• Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:
• Wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor.
• Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.
• Using sterile collection sets for every donation.
• Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
The Red Cross said there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide.