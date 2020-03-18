American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' amid coronavirus outbreak

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus pandemic has grown in the United States, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools. According to a news release, the cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations, as more than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.

In the Eastern New York Region, 23 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 674 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need, and the Red Cross is encouraging healthy people to donate blood. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling (800) RED-CROSS.