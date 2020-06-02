Amid COVID-19, Cayuga County struggles with self-reporting for 2020 census

Another idea, to dedicate computer terminals in the city of Auburn and Cayuga County buildings, have stalled as a result of the pandemic. The buildings have also been largely closed to the public since March.

A few schools have WiFi hotspots in their parking lots for students to do school work remotely. Cosentino said that can be used by people to complete the census online if their home internet connection is shoddy.

There's been another coronavirus-related impediment for the task force: the state is delaying financial help for complete count efforts at a local level, as they deal with the public health pandemic. But, Cosentino said, getting accurate numbers this census will still be especially important since Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said school districts could take a 20% cut.

However, the window to respond isn't closed. Census takers will interview households that haven't participated between August and October, the census website says under its Important Dates section.

"This census information provides the data for decision makers in Albany and Washington. If you want your fair share, which we think we don't get, the only way you do that is by making your case with numbers and that includes the census as a piece of this," Cosentino said.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.