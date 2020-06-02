Amid COVID-19, Cayuga County struggles with self-reporting for 2020 census

The COVID-19 pandemic and varying internet speeds are likely preventing some Cayuga County residents from being counted in the 2020 census so far.
Guy Cosentino, who chairs the Cayuga County Complete Count Task Force, said the response rate for the county is not where it needs to be in order for New York State and the federal government to get an accurate count in order to redistrict and allocate funding.
"We're doing OK. We have to do a lot better," Cosentino said.
The response rate of Cayuga County residents was 53.4% on the first day of June, a little over two months since census material and information on how to self-report was mailed starting in mid-March.
That's about 10% behind the final response of the 2010 census, when 63.9% of the county's population reported information about their households, according to an online map from the Census Bureau.
Neighboring Onondaga County currently has a response rate of 64.3%, while areas to the west are within a range of response rates similar to Cayuga County. For Tompkins, Cortland, Seneca and Oswego counties, they're between 52% and 57%.
"I think part of that is also because of internet access and the digital divide," Cosentino said.
Towns in the north part of Cayuga County, where internet connections are slower, lag behind the response rates of Auburn (53.4%) and the state (55.5%). For example, Cato and Victory are currently at 43.2% and 44.6% respectively. Those were the northernmost Cayuga County towns the tracker provided information for.
In Victory, nearly all responses were submitted over the Internet as opposed to mailed, while 35% of responses from Cato residents came from the internet.
While Cosentino felt like there were enough places in Auburn with strong internet connections, there were ideas among task force members in early March — before the coronavirus pandemic hit the area — to give the public more access to reliable technology.
Among the task force members are Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr, Auburn Enlarged School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason, among many other local representatives.
"Auburn was doing some specific outreach to areas that were underserved and were not in the last census responding very well. They have other priorities right now," Cosentino said.
Seymour Public Library was planning to offer computer terminals specifically for county residents to increase responses for the census until the library closed under New York on PAUSE. Its building is still closed as the county enters into Phase Two of reopening.
Another idea, to dedicate computer terminals in the city of Auburn and Cayuga County buildings, have stalled as a result of the pandemic. The buildings have also been largely closed to the public since March.
A few schools have WiFi hotspots in their parking lots for students to do school work remotely. Cosentino said that can be used by people to complete the census online if their home internet connection is shoddy.
There's been another coronavirus-related impediment for the task force: the state is delaying financial help for complete count efforts at a local level, as they deal with the public health pandemic. But, Cosentino said, getting accurate numbers this census will still be especially important since Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said school districts could take a 20% cut.
However, the window to respond isn't closed. Census takers will interview households that haven't participated between August and October, the census website says under its Important Dates section.
"This census information provides the data for decision makers in Albany and Washington. If you want your fair share, which we think we don't get, the only way you do that is by making your case with numbers and that includes the census as a piece of this," Cosentino said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.