Amid talks with Auburn hospital, nurses say staffing shortages predate COVID-19

They have been recognized as heroes. Their work is celebrated. During a drive through Auburn, you'll find signs lauding these frontline workers.
But nurses at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn Memorial Medical Services and Finger Lakes Center for Living aren't reveling in their local fame. Five nurses who spoke to The Citizen detailed the stress of being short-staffed and having to work long hours — a problem that existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
The accounts were shared amid negotiations with Auburn Community Hospital. Auburn Memorial Medical Services, a group of primary and specialty care offices, is affiliated with the hospital. The hospital owns Finger Lakes Center for Living, one of three nursing homes in the city.
Tiffany Fotopoulos, an administrative organizer at 1199SEIU, the union representing nurses and other Auburn Community Hospital and AMMS employees, said negotiations with the hospital began in September. The negotiations with AMMS have lasted longer — they began in March 2019, nearly two years ago. No agreements have been reached with hospital management.
The lack of progress frustrates nurses who either work at the hospital or one of its affiliates. Erin Cook, a five-year veteran at the hospital who is a nurse in the intensive care unit, said they are understaffed. That lack of help means they are asked to perform multiple tasks.
"This is not a COVID issue and we're being asked to work more than just our own job," Cook said. "We're being asked to be a secretary. We work with no aide. We're having too many patients. On top of that, having to do other jobs that are taking away from giving excellent care to our patients, which is why we're here."
Rosemary Harris, a nurse at Finger Lakes Center for Living, says the staffing levels have been diminishing because of the use of mandatory overtime. Mandation, as it's called in medical facilities, is the practice of requiring employees to work longer hours if another work calls in and the hospital or nursing home can't find additional staffing.
Harris, who has worked at the nursing home for seven years. feels defeated. She once was the only nurse on a floor with 40 patients. Her only help was two certified nursing assistants.
"It's so emotionally and physically draining," she said while adding: "Working short-staffed, you really can't provide the care that these people are paying for and deserve."
In negotiations with the hospital, Alicyn Salato, a nurse at Auburn Community Hospital for 34 years, said they have proposed wages with the goal of recruiting more staff. She reiterated that staffing has been an issue long before COVID-19. But during the pandemic, she said the hospital used mandatory overtime in August and September, even though there were no COVID-19 patients in the hospital at that time.
Competitive wages would not only help with recruiting. According to Salato, it will also help retain nurses and other employees who could leave the hospital for better pay elsewhere.
"This is a good facility. We want to try to continue to provide the care that our community needs," she said. "This is not a bad facility, but we need to keep it the good that it is and keep the good people that are here."
The problem with staffing levels isn't limited to Auburn. National Public Radio reported in November that more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals faced critical staffing shortages. The pandemic contributes to those low staffing levels, but in many cases, it's exacerbated by preexisting challenges, whether it's due to wages or other factors.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing, public affairs and fund development at Auburn Community Hospital, released a statement about the ongoing talks Monday.
"Auburn Community Hospital is committed to continuing a respectful and collaborative negotiating process in order to reach a prompt and fair resolution with our nurses, and also one that allows the hospital to continue to function in the community," he said. "However, we believe that labor negotiations should be conducted at the bargaining table and not through the media."
The nurses agree that they want the hospital to continue serving the community. But they don't believe they're asking for much in negotiations.
"We want to be able to give excellent care, and they need us to give excellent care," Cook said. "We need to be taken care of as well."
