Amid talks with Auburn hospital, nurses say staffing shortages predate COVID-19

"This is not a COVID issue and we're being asked to work more than just our own job," Cook said. "We're being asked to be a secretary. We work with no aide. We're having too many patients. On top of that, having to do other jobs that are taking away from giving excellent care to our patients, which is why we're here."

Rosemary Harris, a nurse at Finger Lakes Center for Living, says the staffing levels have been diminishing because of the use of mandatory overtime. Mandation, as it's called in medical facilities, is the practice of requiring employees to work longer hours if another work calls in and the hospital or nursing home can't find additional staffing.

Harris, who has worked at the nursing home for seven years. feels defeated. She once was the only nurse on a floor with 40 patients. Her only help was two certified nursing assistants.

"It's so emotionally and physically draining," she said while adding: "Working short-staffed, you really can't provide the care that these people are paying for and deserve."