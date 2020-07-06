An empty Skaneateles barn was lost to a fire Saturday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A empty barn fire in Skaneateles Saturday took about six hours and more than 10 fire departments to put out.

The Skaneateles Fire Department responded to a barn engulfed in flames at 2165 Engine Road in Skaneateles Saturday evening, around 11 p.m. The barn, which was part of a farm, had only hay and no animals inside. The fire was extinguished around 5 a.m. Sunday, but the structure was lost.

There were no injuries or deaths during the "pretty routine" fire, SFD said. Approximately 11 additional fire departments, including Sennett, Owasco and Fleming, assisted with the response. The cause of the incident was undetermined as of Monday morning.

