An empty Skaneateles barn was lost to a fire Saturday night
SKANEATELES

An empty Skaneateles barn was lost to a fire Saturday night

  Updated
Skaneateles Barn Fire

It took 10 departments to put out a barn fire in the town of Skaneateles 

A empty barn fire in Skaneateles Saturday took about six hours and more than 10 fire departments to put out.

The Skaneateles Fire Department responded to a barn engulfed in flames at 2165 Engine Road in Skaneateles Saturday evening, around 11 p.m. The barn, which was part of a farm, had only hay and no animals inside. The fire was extinguished around 5 a.m. Sunday, but the structure was lost.

There were no injuries or deaths during the "pretty routine" fire, SFD said. Approximately 11 additional fire departments, including Sennett, Owasco and Fleming, assisted with the response. The cause of the incident was undetermined as of Monday morning.

