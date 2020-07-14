'An impossible year': Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES nursing students recognized at graduation

Murphy has had four major surgeries and will find out July 20 if a fifth is necessary. She has a collapsed lung, a broken shoulder and a segment of her liver isn't working. Murphy has been on a steady stream of antibiotics at home for about the last two weeks, all in the hopes of being able to get up on the stage.

Before the ceremony, Murphy said it was important to her to be there despite the grueling challenges. She plans on becoming a registered nurse, which she said is "my dream," once she recovers, which could be at least a year. Her focus on that goal has not wavered despite her injuries. If anything, the incident has made her want it more, she said, because she believes she will have a better understanding of what her patients will be going through.

The support of the BOCES staff and her fellow graduates, who have reached out every day, has been immeasurable, Murphy added. Though she and her classmates had been through the high and lows of the nursing program together, she said, she sees how much her fellow graduates care about her.

"I didn't know how much of a relationship we had built until this happened," Murphy said. "Sometimes, it makes something bad to happen to you for you to realize who's really there, and I walked away with 24 lifelong friends."