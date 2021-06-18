Andean bear the newest resident of Syracuse zoo

A 250-pound 4-year-old who stands nearly 6 feet tall is the newest resident of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

The zoo this week introduced Bjorn, an Andean bear who was born at the Queens Zoo in 2016 and had lived at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the St. Louis Zoo.

Andean bears are also known as Spectacled bears because they are black with tan markings around their eyes that can resemble eyeglasses. They are listed as “vulnerable” in their native Andes Mountains due to habitat loss and poaching.

Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a news release that the zoo is thrilled to welcome Bjorn to reside in its Andean Bear Exhibit, which has been unused since the second of its elderly Andean bear brothers passed away in July 2020.

“We lost Kahless and Morath in 2019 and 2020 at the ripe old ages of 25 and 26, and people have really missed seeing this amazing species exploring our complex bear exhibit,” Fox said. “We know our community will be so happy to have Bjorn here. He is a young, active bear who should be with us for quite some time.”