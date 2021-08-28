Animals saved as Cayuga County barn goes up in flames

SEMPRONIUS — A barn at a southern Cayuga County farm was destroyed in a fire Saturday, but the cows inside were removed in time.
The first unit on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. reported that a barn was fully involved in flames at Ripley Farms, 6464 Eaton Road, in the Town of Sempronius.
The Homer Fire Department from Cortland County was in command of the emergency response, and firefighters from Moravia, Locke, New Hope, Genoa, McGraw, McLean, and others sent trucks to the scene.
A tanker task force was established so that water could be brought to the scene. A fill site for trucks was established on a bridge over a creek on Branch Road and a second was set up at a nearby pond. Two hours into the firefighting effort, a third fill site was set up near Goody's Lake Como Inn on East Lake Road.
Tankers were still being refilled after 6 p.m.
Eaton Road runs between Route 41A and Lake Como Road.
Fire investigators were reported to be en route to the scene about an hour after the initial call, and an excavator was requested to be sent to the farm to aid in the efforts.
Fire trucks often zoomed back and forth from the scene as firefighters doused the area with water. A steady stream was smoke was constantly pouring out of the wreckage. People nearby comforted each other as workers coordinated where the small army of fire vehicles would go. Water streamed by the side of the road as the scene continued. From a distance, parts of the scene appeared to be covered in smoke and emergency lights.
Crystle Ripley, wife of Tom Ripley, a co-owner of Ripley Farms, said it was believed the barn was a complete loss, but noted no one was injured and all of the cows housed in that structure were evacuated in time. She added that the straw used for feed was in that barn, however, and the barn was also used as a "machine shop," so their tools were also destroyed.
That said, Crystle noted that the farm was continuing operations while their next steps were being assessed. She was glad a different barn with their dairy cows was untouched.
'We're still trying to figure out, 'Now what?'" she said.
She thanked the firefighters for their efforts and noted the home across from the barn, which is owned by Tom and Crystle and they have tenants for, was OK.
"It's still standing. I'm very thankful to the Lord that he has kept us all safe," Crystle said. "I'm thankful that these men came and helped."
