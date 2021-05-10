Annual Durant walk to take place in downtown Auburn

The annual Tim Durant Recovery Walk will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, beginning in Exchange Street Mall in downtown Auburn.

Mayor Michael Quill will proclaim May as National Drug Treatment Court and Mental Health Awareness months. That will be followed by a walk to Clymer Street and back, and light snacks afterward.

The event is presented by the Auburn Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court, the Auburn Behavioral Health Court, the Cayuga County Felony Treatment Court, Unity House of Cayuga County, GRACE House, Life Works of Cayuga County, Auburn Public Theater, the Heroin Epidemic Action League, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County and Nick's Ride 4 Friends.

The event is open to all people in recovery or those supporting people in recovery. The event is named in memory of a Unity House employee who was part of the drug court team and helped plan its first edition, only to pass away unexpectedly a week before.

Donations can be made to Life Works of Cayuga County, P.O. Box 834, Auburn, NY 13021.

For more information, call Dan at (315) 246-6018.

