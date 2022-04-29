Annual Fillmore Glen cleanup day scheduled

Friends of Fillmore Glen will host I Love My Park Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia.

One of more than 100 cleanups and other beautification events happening at state parks that day, I Love My Park Day will welcome volunteers to help improve Fillmore Glen. Projects will include gorge trail clearing, invasive species removal, flower bed maintenance, stick and litter pickup, painting and spreading wood chips on the playground. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the main pavilion and be followed by a group photo.

Volunteers of all ages and group size are welcome. They should wear sturdy shoes and gloves, and bring tools if they have them. Additional tools will be available. Tick spray is also recommended.

Snacks and beverages will be provided, including bottled water and hot cocoa. The park has a bottle filling station, and restrooms.

Preregistration is suggested, but walk-ins will be welcome.

For more information, or to register to volunteer, visit ptny.org/ilovemypark or email fofgnsp@gmail.com.

