Annual Skaneateles boat show going virtual with stories, multimedia

You won't feel the lake breeze at this year's Antique and Classic Boat Show in Skaneateles, but the event will still sail forward.
The 42nd annual show, which will not take place as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go virtual from Monday, July 20, through Sunday, July 26. The show will take place on the Facebook page of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, facebook.com/skaneateleschamber, and the website of the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. The chamber and the chapter are the hosts of the show.
“Although we will miss seeing everyone in person, we’re excited that fans will be able to enjoy the show from anywhere,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “It’s all about community — this year more than ever.”
The show will consist of dozens of write-ups, photos and audio and video recordings as exhibitors and members of the show's planning committee share memories of shows past. They'll include Arnie Rubenstein, of Fayetteville and Skaneateles, discussing racing antique boats with his son for more than 20 years, and Walt Weir, of Harveys Lake, Pennsylvania, talking about Believer, a 1941 Chris-Craft barrelback that honors his wife's struggle with cancer.
The show will also feature performances by favorites Diana Jacobs, the Soda Ash Six and Way Off Bass, as well as children's activities and an online store. Viewers will be invited to vote on their favorite boat for the People's Choice Award, which will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
“This virtual event will provide a great opportunity for us to collect and display memories from our 40-plus years of shows and pay tribute to members who have passed on,” said Rick Nelson, president of the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. “Next summer, we hope to be able to welcome everyone back to Clift Park.”
2018 Antique and Classic Boat Show
