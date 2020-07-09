Annual Skaneateles boat show going virtual with stories, multimedia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You won't feel the lake breeze at this year's Antique and Classic Boat Show in Skaneateles, but the event will still sail forward.

The 42nd annual show, which will not take place as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go virtual from Monday, July 20, through Sunday, July 26. The show will take place on the Facebook page of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, facebook.com/skaneateleschamber, and the website of the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. The chamber and the chapter are the hosts of the show.

“Although we will miss seeing everyone in person, we’re excited that fans will be able to enjoy the show from anywhere,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “It’s all about community — this year more than ever.”

The show will consist of dozens of write-ups, photos and audio and video recordings as exhibitors and members of the show's planning committee share memories of shows past. They'll include Arnie Rubenstein, of Fayetteville and Skaneateles, discussing racing antique boats with his son for more than 20 years, and Walt Weir, of Harveys Lake, Pennsylvania, talking about Believer, a 1941 Chris-Craft barrelback that honors his wife's struggle with cancer.