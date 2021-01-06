Annual Southern Cayuga scholarship fundraiser to go virtual this year

As with many events over the past year, the annual Phonathon fundraiser for the Southern Cayuga Central School District scholarship will be shifting to remote-only.
Normally, the annual event is held in early February, over two nights, with up to a dozen volunteer student operators in various rooms handling the phones, calling hundreds of district residents to ask for their financial support for the foundation's scholarship award program, a news release from the foundation said.
The event this year will be a virtual, “no-phone” fundraiser, due to the outbreak, with donation pledge packets set to be mailed out around the first week in February. People who previously donated will still get donation pledge packets. The Phonathon is usually the foundation's biggest event and amassing over $10,000 in rewards from community members, allowing the foundation to create at least 10 $1,000 scholarships to Southern Cayuga Central School District graduates.
"We are keenly aware that this year, with COVID’s wide-ranging impacts on family budgets and students’ ability to earn money to assist with their continuing education expenses, the need for financial assistance like that offered by the Southern Cayuga Scholarship Foundation will be greater than ever," the news release said. "The criteria for selection for an SCSF award include a combination of academic achievement and demonstrated commitment to community service and/or gainful employment. Our award program is somewhat unique. While we certainly extend the opportunity to apply to graduating SCCS high school seniors, we also encourage applications from past district graduates seeking further financial support while continuing their college studies. In addition, we will consider supporting non-traditional students such as adults returning to school or those seeking entry into specialized vocational and technical training programs."
Those interested in donating can securely give through an online link to the Central New York Community Foundation's website. Questions can be directed to Marian Brown at mbrown@wells.edu.
