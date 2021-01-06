Annual Southern Cayuga scholarship fundraiser to go virtual this year

As with many events over the past year, the annual Phonathon fundraiser for the Southern Cayuga Central School District scholarship will be shifting to remote-only.

Normally, the annual event is held in early February, over two nights, with up to a dozen volunteer student operators in various rooms handling the phones, calling hundreds of district residents to ask for their financial support for the foundation's scholarship award program, a news release from the foundation said.

The event this year will be a virtual, “no-phone” fundraiser, due to the outbreak, with donation pledge packets set to be mailed out around the first week in February. People who previously donated will still get donation pledge packets. The Phonathon is usually the foundation's biggest event and amassing over $10,000 in rewards from community members, allowing the foundation to create at least 10 $1,000 scholarships to Southern Cayuga Central School District graduates.