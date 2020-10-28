Another Auburn elementary class to quarantine after positive COVID-19 student case

For the second time this week, students in a class at Casey Park Elementary School will need to quarantine for two weeks after a student in that class tested positive for COVID-19.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Tuesday a fifth-grade student in the building was confirmed by the Cayuga County Department of Health to have tested positive for the respiratory illness. Students in that class will do online-learning only for the next two weeks.

The student was placed in isolation due to having an active COVID-19 case and the classmates and teacher were all placed in quarantine by the department as a result of the contact tracing process.

This temporary transition to off-site learning at this classroom will not affect other classes at Casey Park that have not had students who tested positive or any of the district's other buildings. Pirozzolo confirmed Oct. 25 that students and a teacher in a Casey Park class were placed in quarantine following a student in that class testing positive.

The superintendent also said Tuesday that a Seward Elementary School student tested positive, but the department determined the student wasn't in school during the period when they had the illness, so no Seward students would have to quarantine.

