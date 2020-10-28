 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another Auburn elementary class to quarantine after positive COVID-19 student case
top story
EDUCATION

Another Auburn elementary class to quarantine after positive COVID-19 student case

{{featured_button_text}}
Casey Park Elementary School Building.JPG

Casey Park Elementary School building

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

For the second time this week, students in a class at Casey Park Elementary School will need to quarantine for two weeks after a student in that class tested positive for COVID-19.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Tuesday a fifth-grade student in the building was confirmed by the Cayuga County Department of Health to have tested positive for the respiratory illness. Students in that class will do online-learning only for the next two weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The student was placed in isolation due to having an active COVID-19 case and the classmates and teacher were all placed in quarantine by the department as a result of the contact tracing process.

This temporary transition to off-site learning at this classroom will not affect other classes at Casey Park that have not had students who tested positive or any of the district's other buildings. Pirozzolo confirmed Oct. 25 that students and a teacher in a Casey Park class were placed in quarantine following a student in that class testing positive.

The superintendent also said Tuesday that a Seward Elementary School student tested positive, but the department determined the student wasn't in school during the period when they had the illness, so no Seward students would have to quarantine.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 126th Assembly District debate — Carabajal vs. Lemondes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News