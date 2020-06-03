Another COVID-19 testing clinic in Cayuga County; no garage sales allowed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County announced another COVID-19 testing clinic and reminded residents that garage sales, for now, aren't allowed.

The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5. You must schedule an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on "COVID-19 Clinics."

The clinic is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in the first two phases. Cayuga County and central New York advanced to the second phase on Friday.

Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, are eligible for testing.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, 937 people have been tested at nine drive-thru clinics. Five people tested positive for COVID-19. The department is awaiting the results from the May 29 and June 2 clinics.

The health department also announced Wednesday that there are three new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Three women who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s tested positive for the virus. One lives in Auburn. The other two live outside of the city.