Another COVID-19 testing clinic in Cayuga County; no garage sales allowed
CAYUGA COUNTY

Another COVID-19 testing clinic in Cayuga County; no garage sales allowed

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 Associated Press

Cayuga County announced another COVID-19 testing clinic and reminded residents that garage sales, for now, aren't allowed. 

The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5. You must schedule an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on "COVID-19 Clinics." 

The clinic is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in the first two phases. Cayuga County and central New York advanced to the second phase on Friday. 

Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, are eligible for testing. 

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, 937 people have been tested at nine drive-thru clinics. Five people tested positive for COVID-19. The department is awaiting the results from the May 29 and June 2 clinics.

The health department also announced Wednesday that there are three new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Three women who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s tested positive for the virus. One lives in Auburn. The other two live outside of the city. 

Contact tracing is ongoing. The three new cases are among 13 people who are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 46 people are in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Four patients remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. The three new cases pushed the county's overall total to 101.

The county also clarified restrictions on garage sales. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said that garage sales aren't permitted. This includes the Lake Avenue garage sale, which was scheduled for this weekend. The garage sale has been canceled. 

Garage sales are considered non-essential gatherings and aren't allowed, according to a state directive. 

