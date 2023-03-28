As a New York State Thruway rest stop reopens in the Finger Lakes region, the lone service area in Cayuga County has closed for reconstruction.

The Clifton Springs Service Area along Interstate 90 east between exits 43 (Manchester) and 42 (Geneva) opened Tuesday after being closed for construction since July 2021. At 20,145 square feet, it is one of the largest Thruway rest stops.

Four restaurants will be housed within the Clifton Springs rest stop. Shake Shack and Starbucks are now open, while Auntie Anne's and Chick-fil-A will be opening soon, according to the Thruway Authority. The service area also has an Applegreen Market Store and sells Taste NY drinks and food products.

New amenities available at Clifton Springs include a dog walking area, farm market space and outdoor seating. More amenities — a digital tourism kiosk, electric vehicle chargers, a pet enclosure, playground and private nursing area — will be added later.

Clifton Springs is the fifth Thruway rest stop to reopen as part of a $450 million project to rebuild or renovate the 27 service areas. Iroquois Service Area reopened in February. Three others — Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds — opened last year.

Now that Clifton Springs is open, the Thruway Authority announced that Port Byron Service Area between exits 41 (Waterloo) and 40 (Weedsport) is closed for construction.

Port Byron was one of the rest stops operated by McDonald's until the restaurant chain's contract with the state expired at the end of 2022. Since Jan. 1, the McDonald's restaurant inside the service area has been closed. A temporary convenience store was set up inside the rest stop until its closure this week.

When Port Byron Service Area reopens, it will be the same size as Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds — 5,742 square feet. The restaurants planned for the service area include Burger King and Dunkin Donuts. A reopening date has not been scheduled.

The rest stop reconstruction project is being led by Applegreen, which was awarded a 33-year contract to operate the service areas.